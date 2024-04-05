Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Daré Bioscience, Inc.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:DARE)

Daré Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:DARE – Free Report) – Stock analysts at HC Wainwright issued their Q1 2024 earnings estimates for Daré Bioscience in a research note issued on Monday, April 1st. HC Wainwright analyst D. Tsao expects that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of ($0.06) for the quarter. HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Daré Bioscience’s current full-year earnings is ($0.19) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Daré Bioscience’s Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.22) EPS and FY2027 earnings at $1.25 EPS.

Separately, Dawson James lowered shares of Daré Bioscience from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th.

Shares of NASDAQ DARE opened at $0.51 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.44 and its 200-day moving average is $0.40. The stock has a market cap of $51.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.50 and a beta of 1.16. Daré Bioscience has a twelve month low of $0.27 and a twelve month high of $1.10.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Daré Bioscience during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,988,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Daré Bioscience by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,453,021 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,145,000 after purchasing an additional 396,968 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Daré Bioscience by 77.3% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 650,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $650,000 after purchasing an additional 283,400 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Daré Bioscience by 63.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 602,036 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $897,000 after purchasing an additional 234,243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Daré Bioscience by 73.9% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 445,086 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $547,000 after purchasing an additional 189,091 shares during the last quarter. 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Daré Bioscience, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the identifying, developing, and marketing products for women's health in the United States. It develops therapies in the areas of contraception, reproductive health, menopause, fertility, and sexual and vaginal health.

