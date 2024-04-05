Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:HALO)

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO – Free Report) – Research analysts at Leerink Partnrs cut their Q1 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 3rd. Leerink Partnrs analyst D. Risinger now anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of $0.58 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.72. The consensus estimate for Halozyme Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is $3.33 per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for Halozyme Therapeutics’ Q2 2024 earnings at $0.64 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $3.45 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $4.34 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a report on Friday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Halozyme Therapeutics from $61.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Halozyme Therapeutics from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 18th. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $54.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.29.

Halozyme Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of Halozyme Therapeutics stock opened at $39.73 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.50, a current ratio of 6.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.89. Halozyme Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $29.85 and a 52 week high of $45.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $38.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.25.

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.02). Halozyme Therapeutics had a return on equity of 248.20% and a net margin of 33.96%. The business had revenue of $230.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $235.25 million.

Insider Transactions at Halozyme Therapeutics

In related news, SVP Michael J. Labarre sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.64, for a total value of $416,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 156,558 shares in the company, valued at $6,519,075.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 35.0% during the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 78,404 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,006,000 after acquiring an additional 20,346 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics by 174.5% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 887,274 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,894,000 after purchasing an additional 563,989 shares during the last quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel purchased a new position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $1,347,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $591,000. Finally, Boston Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $3,186,000. 97.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Halozyme Therapeutics

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharma technology platform company, researches, develops, and commercializes proprietary enzymes and devices in the United States, Switzerland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

