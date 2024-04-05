Research Analysts Set Expectations for JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s Q1 2025 Earnings (NYSE:JPM)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPMFree Report) – Research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn boosted their Q1 2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, April 4th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst J. Mitchell now anticipates that the financial services provider will earn $4.22 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $4.17. The consensus estimate for JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s current full-year earnings is $15.80 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s Q2 2025 earnings at $4.12 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $4.07 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $3.93 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $16.35 EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $185.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Bank of America lifted their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $177.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $192.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $188.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $183.89.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Performance

JPM opened at $195.70 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $563.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $185.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $165.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12-month low of $126.22 and a 12-month high of $200.94.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPMGet Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The financial services provider reported $3.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.73 by ($0.69). The firm had revenue of $38.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.73 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 17.80% and a net margin of 20.70%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.57 earnings per share.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 5th will be issued a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. This is a positive change from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 25.89%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Ashley Bacon sold 3,368 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.73, for a total value of $561,546.64. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 205,461 shares in the company, valued at $34,256,512.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Ashley Bacon sold 3,368 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.73, for a total value of $561,546.64. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 205,461 shares in the company, valued at $34,256,512.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Lori A. Beer sold 3,920 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.36, for a total value of $765,811.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 64,783 shares in the company, valued at $12,656,006.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 849,303 shares of company stock worth $155,107,447 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of JPM. Stone House Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 132.8% during the fourth quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 7,833.3% during the third quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 238 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Bare Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Partnership Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Briaud Financial Planning Inc bought a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the third quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.

