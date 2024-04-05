Resources Connection (NASDAQ:RGP) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.18 EPS

Resources Connection (NASDAQ:RGP – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.18, Briefing.com reports. Resources Connection had a return on equity of 6.86% and a net margin of 3.34%. The firm had revenue of $151.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $152.77 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 19.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Resources Connection Price Performance

Resources Connection stock opened at $11.35 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.73. Resources Connection has a one year low of $10.59 and a one year high of $17.24. The company has a market capitalization of $380.34 million, a PE ratio of 17.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.61.

Resources Connection Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th were issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.93%. Resources Connection’s payout ratio is presently 84.85%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on RGP shares. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Resources Connection from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com lowered Resources Connection from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, February 25th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Resources Connection

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Resources Connection by 1.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,202,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,006,000 after purchasing an additional 53,297 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Resources Connection by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,580,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,019,000 after acquiring an additional 104,858 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Resources Connection by 1.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,304,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,642,000 after purchasing an additional 42,857 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Resources Connection by 71.6% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,704,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,151,000 after purchasing an additional 711,037 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in Resources Connection by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,396,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,822,000 after purchasing an additional 16,987 shares during the last quarter. 93.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Resources Connection Company Profile

Resources Connection, Inc provides consulting services to business customers under the Resources Global Professionals name in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers services in the areas of transactions, including integration and divestitures, bankruptcy/restructuring, going public readiness and support, financial process optimization, and system implementation; and regulations, such as accounting regulations, internal audit and compliance, data privacy and security, healthcare compliance, and regulatory compliance.

Featured Articles

