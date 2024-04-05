Resources Connection (NASDAQ:RGP) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Resources Connection (NASDAQ:RGP – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.18, Briefing.com reports. Resources Connection had a return on equity of 6.86% and a net margin of 3.34%. The business had revenue of $151.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $152.77 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 19.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Resources Connection Trading Down 7.6 %

NASDAQ RGP opened at $11.35 on Friday. Resources Connection has a 1 year low of $10.59 and a 1 year high of $17.24. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $13.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.73. The company has a market cap of $380.34 million, a PE ratio of 17.20, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.61.

Resources Connection Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th were paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.93%. Resources Connection’s dividend payout ratio is currently 84.85%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Resources Connection from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com lowered shares of Resources Connection from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, February 25th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Resources Connection

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Resources Connection by 1.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,202,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,006,000 after buying an additional 53,297 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Resources Connection by 4.2% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,580,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,019,000 after purchasing an additional 104,858 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Resources Connection by 1.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,304,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,642,000 after purchasing an additional 42,857 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Resources Connection by 71.6% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,704,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,151,000 after purchasing an additional 711,037 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in Resources Connection by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,396,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,822,000 after buying an additional 16,987 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.23% of the company’s stock.

About Resources Connection

Resources Connection, Inc provides consulting services to business customers under the Resources Global Professionals name in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers services in the areas of transactions, including integration and divestitures, bankruptcy/restructuring, going public readiness and support, financial process optimization, and system implementation; and regulations, such as accounting regulations, internal audit and compliance, data privacy and security, healthcare compliance, and regulatory compliance.

Featured Stories

