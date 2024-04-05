Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC) Rating Reiterated by Bank of America

Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “underperform” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Bank of America in a report issued on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a $12.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock, down from their prior price target of $14.50. Bank of America‘s price target points to a potential downside of 2.83% from the company’s previous close.

ROIC has been the subject of several other reports. StockNews.com raised Retail Opportunity Investments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Retail Opportunity Investments from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.75.

Retail Opportunity Investments Price Performance

ROIC opened at $12.35 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $13.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.93. The company has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.74, a P/E/G ratio of 6.36 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38. Retail Opportunity Investments has a 1 year low of $10.98 and a 1 year high of $15.16.

Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.21). Retail Opportunity Investments had a return on equity of 2.53% and a net margin of 10.54%. The firm had revenue of $84.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.09 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Retail Opportunity Investments will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Retail Opportunity Investments

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Retail Opportunity Investments by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,621 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 644 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Retail Opportunity Investments by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 51,727 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $777,000 after buying an additional 701 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Retail Opportunity Investments by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 22,027 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $331,000 after acquiring an additional 728 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 8.1% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 10,172 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 760 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 0.5% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 169,099 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,285,000 after acquiring an additional 854 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.16% of the company’s stock.

About Retail Opportunity Investments

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (Nasdaq: ROIC), is a fully integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in the acquisition, ownership and management of grocery-anchored shopping centers located in densely populated, metropolitan markets across the West Coast. As of December 31, 2023, ROIC owned 94 shopping centers encompassing approximately 10.6 million square feet.

