REX American Resources’ (REX) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Truist Financial

Truist Financial reissued their buy rating on shares of REX American Resources (NYSE:REX – Free Report) in a research note published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Truist Financial currently has a $58.00 price objective on the energy company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com raised REX American Resources from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th.

Shares of REX opened at $58.00 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of 16.71 and a beta of 1.07. REX American Resources has a 1 year low of $27.47 and a 1 year high of $60.78.

In other REX American Resources news, CFO Douglas Bruggeman sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.60, for a total value of $119,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 88,605 shares in the company, valued at $5,280,858. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Stuart A. Rose sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.42, for a total transaction of $5,942,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,512,305 shares in the company, valued at $89,861,163.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Douglas Bruggeman sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.60, for a total value of $119,200.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 88,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,280,858. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 12.20% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. South Dakota Investment Council purchased a new stake in shares of REX American Resources during the third quarter worth approximately $1,854,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in REX American Resources during the third quarter worth $244,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in REX American Resources by 5.2% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 293,943 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $11,969,000 after acquiring an additional 14,593 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in REX American Resources by 84.5% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 893 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in REX American Resources by 24.4% during the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 40,864 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,664,000 after acquiring an additional 8,005 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.12% of the company’s stock.

REX American Resources Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells ethanol in the United States. The company also offers corn, distillers grains, non-food grade corn oil, gasoline, and natural gas. In addition, it provides dry distillers grains with solubles, which is used as a protein in animal feed.

