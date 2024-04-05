RH (NYSE:RH) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

RH (NYSE:RH – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $332.15.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com downgraded RH from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on RH from $260.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on RH from $201.00 to $264.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Barclays boosted their target price on RH from $293.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of RH in a research report on Monday.

Shares of RH stock opened at $282.81 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.18 billion, a PE ratio of 50.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 2.46. RH has a 1 year low of $207.26 and a 1 year high of $406.38. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $278.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $268.35.

RH (NYSE:RH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 27th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.99). The company had revenue of $738.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $777.50 million. RH had a net margin of 4.21% and a negative return on equity of 777.61%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.88 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that RH will post 9.53 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Mark S. Demilio sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $308.22, for a total transaction of $616,440.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,004,086.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 23.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Creekmur Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RH during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. KB Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of RH by 61.6% during the 1st quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 118 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of RH during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RH during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Quest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RH during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. 90.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings and operates under RH Galleries and RH brand names in the District of Columbia and Canada, as well as Waterworks showrooms throughout the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, décor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings.

