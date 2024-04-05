RH (NYSE:RH) Given New $264.00 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

RH (NYSE:RH – Free Report) had its price target upped by The Goldman Sachs Group from $201.00 to $264.00 in a report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on RH. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a market perform rating and issued a $335.00 price objective (up from $285.00) on shares of RH in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on RH from $329.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on RH from $345.00 to $309.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Oppenheimer reiterated a market perform rating on shares of RH in a research note on Monday. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on RH from $293.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $332.15.

NYSE:RH opened at $282.81 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $278.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $268.35. RH has a 52 week low of $207.26 and a 52 week high of $406.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 2.46.

RH (NYSE:RH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 27th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by ($0.99). RH had a negative return on equity of 777.61% and a net margin of 4.21%. The firm had revenue of $738.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $777.50 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.88 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that RH will post 9.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other RH news, Director Mark S. Demilio sold 2,000 shares of RH stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $308.22, for a total value of $616,440.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,004,086.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 23.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Creekmur Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in RH in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in RH in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in RH in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in RH in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in RH by 61.6% in the 1st quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.17% of the company’s stock.

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings and operates under RH Galleries and RH brand names in the District of Columbia and Canada, as well as Waterworks showrooms throughout the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, décor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings.

