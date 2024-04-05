Rigetti Computing (NASDAQ:RGTI) Shares Up 2.8%

Rigetti Computing, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGTI – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 2.8% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $1.43 and last traded at $1.41. 1,884,224 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 72% from the average session volume of 6,779,652 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.37.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 price objective on shares of Rigetti Computing in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Alliance Global Partners assumed coverage on shares of Rigetti Computing in a research note on Friday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3.50 price objective on the stock.

Rigetti Computing Trading Down 0.7 %

Insider Buying and Selling

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 3.71 and a current ratio of 3.71.

In related news, General Counsel Richard Danis sold 46,326 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.97, for a total transaction of $91,262.22. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 1,052,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,072,717.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Rigetti Computing news, Director Alissa Fitzgerald sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.28, for a total value of $25,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 140,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $180,236.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Richard Danis sold 46,326 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.97, for a total transaction of $91,262.22. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 1,052,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,072,717.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 115,599 shares of company stock valued at $194,030. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rigetti Computing

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of Rigetti Computing during the 4th quarter worth about $159,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Rigetti Computing by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,432,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,365,000 after acquiring an additional 212,646 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Rigetti Computing during the 4th quarter worth about $108,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Rigetti Computing by 3,302.0% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,020,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,005,000 after acquiring an additional 990,591 shares during the period. Finally, Chesapeake Capital Corp IL bought a new position in shares of Rigetti Computing during the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. 35.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Rigetti Computing Company Profile

Rigetti Computing, Inc, through its subsidiaries, builds quantum computers and the superconducting quantum processors. The company offers cloud in a form of quantum processing unit, such as 9-qubit chip and Ankaa-2 system under the Novera brand name; and sells access to its quantum computers through quantum computing as a service.

Featured Stories

