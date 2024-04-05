Riley Exploration Permian (NYSE:REPX) Shares Gap Up to $27.60

Riley Exploration Permian, Inc. (NYSE:REPX – Get Free Report) shares gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $27.60, but opened at $28.24. Riley Exploration Permian shares last traded at $27.90, with a volume of 68,505 shares trading hands.

Riley Exploration Permian Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.10. The company has a market capitalization of $573.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 1.26.

Riley Exploration Permian (NYSE:REPX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by ($0.91). The company had revenue of $99.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.77 million. Riley Exploration Permian had a return on equity of 25.08% and a net margin of 29.75%. Equities research analysts predict that Riley Exploration Permian, Inc. will post 7.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Riley Exploration Permian Announces Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 25th were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 24th. Riley Exploration Permian’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.81%.

In other news, major shareholder Riley Exploration Group, Llc sold 18,315 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.26, for a total transaction of $426,006.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,214,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,510,781.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Bryan H. Lawrence sold 16,098 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.33, for a total value of $375,566.34. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,198,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,290,235.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Riley Exploration Group, Llc sold 18,315 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.26, for a total transaction of $426,006.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,214,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,510,781.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 98,248 shares of company stock worth $2,340,413. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Riley Exploration Permian

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Riley Exploration Permian by 872.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 33,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $846,000 after buying an additional 30,281 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Riley Exploration Permian by 13.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 204,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,122,000 after purchasing an additional 24,588 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Riley Exploration Permian during the first quarter worth about $180,000. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of Riley Exploration Permian during the first quarter worth about $277,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Riley Exploration Permian by 248.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 531,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,332,000 after purchasing an additional 379,047 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.91% of the company’s stock.

Riley Exploration Permian Company Profile

Riley Exploration Permian, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Texas and New Mexico. The company's activities are primarily focused on the Northwest Shelf and Yeso trend of the Permian Basin.

See Also

