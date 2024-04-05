Rithm Capital (NYSE:RITM) Earns “Outperform” Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reissued their outperform rating on shares of Rithm Capital (NYSE:RITM – Free Report) in a research note released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $12.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

RITM has been the topic of several other reports. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Rithm Capital in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. They issued a buy rating and a $12.50 price objective on the stock. JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of Rithm Capital from $10.50 to $11.00 and gave the stock a market outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Wedbush restated an outperform rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of Rithm Capital in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Rithm Capital from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Rithm Capital from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Rithm Capital currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $12.00.

Shares of RITM opened at $10.78 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.32. Rithm Capital has a twelve month low of $7.59 and a twelve month high of $11.33. The stock has a market cap of $5.21 billion, a PE ratio of 9.80 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Rithm Capital (NYSE:RITM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $709.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $887.04 million. Rithm Capital had a return on equity of 18.49% and a net margin of 17.15%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.33 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Rithm Capital will post 1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 1st will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.28%. Rithm Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 90.91%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RITM. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of Rithm Capital by 605.1% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,489 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 2,136 shares in the last quarter. American National Bank bought a new position in shares of Rithm Capital during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Rithm Capital by 125.4% during the fourth quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,986 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,661 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of Rithm Capital during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC increased its holdings in Rithm Capital by 690.6% in the 3rd quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 4,016 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 3,508 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.92% of the company’s stock.

Rithm Capital Corp. operates as an asset manager focused on real estate, credit, and financial services. It operates through Origination and Servicing, Investment Portfolio, Mortgage Loans Receivable, and Asset Management segments. Its investment portfolio primarily comprises of mortgage servicing rights (MSR), and MSR financing receivables, title, appraisal and property preservation, excess MSRs, and services advance investments; real estate securities, call rights, SFR properties, and residential mortgage loans; consumer and business purpose loans; and asset management related investments.

