Riverbridge Partners LLC Buys Shares of 3,080 Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI)

Riverbridge Partners LLC purchased a new position in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,080 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $409,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AMI Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Fiserv by 33.6% in the first quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 27,999 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,839,000 after purchasing an additional 7,047 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Fiserv by 10.4% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 9,227 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $936,000 after buying an additional 870 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its position in shares of Fiserv by 158.2% during the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 963 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the period. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in Fiserv in the first quarter valued at about $1,095,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $357,000. 90.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Fiserv alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Fiserv news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 63,646 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.00, for a total transaction of $9,801,484.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 163,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,209,646. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 18.20% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv Stock Up 1.8 %

NYSE FI traded up $2.74 on Friday, hitting $157.65. 772,695 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,536,671. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company has a market cap of $93.08 billion, a PE ratio of 30.98, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $149.97 and a 200-day moving average of $133.65. Fiserv, Inc. has a 12 month low of $109.11 and a 12 month high of $159.99.

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The business services provider reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $4.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.68 billion. Fiserv had a return on equity of 15.16% and a net margin of 16.07%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.91 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Fiserv, Inc. will post 8.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $168.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Susquehanna increased their price target on Fiserv from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, March 25th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Fiserv from $144.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised shares of Fiserv from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $168.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Fiserv currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $158.21.

Get Our Latest Report on Fiserv

About Fiserv

(Free Report)

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fiserv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiserv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.