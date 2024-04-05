Riverbridge Partners LLC Sells 34,176 Shares of The Pennant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNTG)

Riverbridge Partners LLC lowered its position in shares of The Pennant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNTG – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,242,352 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,176 shares during the period. Riverbridge Partners LLC owned about 4.15% of The Pennant Group worth $17,294,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of The Pennant Group by 217.0% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 3,056 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Pennant Group by 21.0% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 5,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 944 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Pennant Group by 23.0% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 1,162 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of The Pennant Group by 34.8% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 1,057 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of The Pennant Group by 101.0% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 3,495 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.88% of the company’s stock.

The Pennant Group stock traded up $0.54 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $20.66. 41,035 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 142,890. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $17.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market cap of $620.01 million, a PE ratio of 45.73, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 2.06. The Pennant Group, Inc. has a one year low of $10.31 and a one year high of $20.72.

The Pennant Group ( NASDAQ:PNTG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.01). The Pennant Group had a return on equity of 12.78% and a net margin of 2.46%. The company had revenue of $145.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $136.79 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.15 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that The Pennant Group, Inc. will post 0.73 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on PNTG. Stephens upgraded The Pennant Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, January 5th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on The Pennant Group from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on The Pennant Group from $16.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st.

The Pennant Group, Inc provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Home Health and Hospice Services, and Senior Living Services. The company offers home health services, including clinical services, such as nursing, speech, occupational and physical therapy, medical social work, and home health aide services; and hospice services comprising clinical care, education, and counseling services for the physical, spiritual, and psychosocial needs of terminally ill patients and their families.

