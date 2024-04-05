Riverbridge Partners LLC Takes $69,000 Position in Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV)

Riverbridge Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 24,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Westwood Global Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Ambev by 3.1% during the third quarter. Westwood Global Investments LLC now owns 107,182,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,531,000 after buying an additional 3,229,411 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ambev by 8.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 58,604,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,361,000 after acquiring an additional 4,368,652 shares in the last quarter. Ruffer LLP raised its stake in shares of Ambev by 2.0% during the third quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 45,818,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,442,000 after acquiring an additional 888,510 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ambev by 244.5% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 43,146,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,297,000 after acquiring an additional 30,623,051 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Ambev by 2.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 36,312,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,401,000 after buying an additional 754,570 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.13% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ABEV shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Ambev in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Barclays downgraded Ambev from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $3.50 to $3.00 in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley raised Ambev from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on Ambev in a research report on Friday, January 26th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on Ambev in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $3.20.

Ambev Stock Performance

NYSE:ABEV traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $2.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,618,831 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,851,534. Ambev S.A. has a 1 year low of $2.36 and a 1 year high of $3.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market cap of $37.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.61, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.65.

Ambev (NYSE:ABEV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. Ambev had a net margin of 18.19% and a return on equity of 17.60%. The company had revenue of $4.04 billion for the quarter. Analysts anticipate that Ambev S.A. will post 0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ambev Company Profile

Ambev SA, through its subsidiaries, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, draft beer, carbonated soft drinks, other non-alcoholic beverages, malt, and food products. It offers beer primarily under the Skol, Brahma, Antarctica, Brahva, Budweiser, Bud Light, Beck, Leffe and Hoegaarden, Bucanero, Cristal, Mayabe, Presidente, Presidente Light, Brahma Light, Bohemia, The One, Corona, Modelo Especial, Stella Artois, Quilmes Clásica, Paceña, Taquiña, Huari, Becker, Cusqueña, Michelob Ultra, Busch, Pilsen, Ouro Fino, Banks, Deputy, Patricia, Labatt Blue, Alexander Keith's, and Kokanee brands.

Further Reading

