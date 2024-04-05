Riverbridge Partners LLC Takes Position in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA)

Riverbridge Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 16,562 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $151,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 1.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,345,999 shares of the bank’s stock worth $83,285,000 after acquiring an additional 117,641 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,338,804 shares of the bank’s stock worth $65,839,000 after purchasing an additional 572,079 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 8,333,054 shares of the bank’s stock worth $63,998,000 after purchasing an additional 21,963 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 8,129,565 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $57,313,000 after buying an additional 195,513 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,312,586 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $50,816,000 after buying an additional 122,652 shares during the period. 2.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria stock traded down $0.14 on Friday, hitting $11.81. 1,324,344 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,372,434. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.45 billion, a PE ratio of 8.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.33. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. has a one year low of $6.47 and a one year high of $12.20.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria ( NYSE:BBVA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 29th. The bank reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.02. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria had a return on equity of 14.85% and a net margin of 27.15%. The business had revenue of $8.01 billion during the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. will post 1.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 9th will be given a $0.1695 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 4.3%. This is an increase from Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 8th. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.42%.

Separately, Barclays lowered Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, SA provides retail banking, wholesale banking, and asset management services in the United States, Spain, Mexico, Turkey, South America, and internationally. The company offers savings account, demand deposits, and time deposits; and loan products, such as residential mortgages, other households, credit card loans, loans to enterprises and public sector, as well as consumer finance.

