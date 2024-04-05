Riverbridge Partners LLC Takes Position in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Riverbridge Partners LLC bought a new position in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 500 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $256,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rockline Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lululemon Athletica during the fourth quarter worth $1,503,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 30.3% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 189,953 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $73,248,000 after buying an additional 44,141 shares during the period. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI lifted its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI now owns 95,880 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $36,291,000 after purchasing an additional 9,943 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 290,658 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $112,081,000 after acquiring an additional 5,403 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,703 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $871,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Lululemon Athletica alerts:

Insider Transactions at Lululemon Athletica

In related news, Director Martha A. M. Morfitt acquired 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $389.29 per share, with a total value of $272,503.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $194,645. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LULU has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $445.00 target price (down from $540.00) on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research note on Friday. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. KeyCorp cut their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $570.00 to $515.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $525.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $531.00 to $509.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lululemon Athletica presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $490.75.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Lululemon Athletica

Lululemon Athletica Price Performance

LULU traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $357.85. The stock had a trading volume of 1,124,787 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,715,532. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.30. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 1-year low of $326.93 and a 1-year high of $516.39. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $446.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $441.13.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The apparel retailer reported $5.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.00 by $0.29. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 44.41% and a net margin of 16.11%. The company had revenue of $3.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.40 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 14.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lululemon Athletica announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, December 7th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the apparel retailer to reacquire up to 1.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Lululemon Athletica Company Profile

(Free Report)

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It operates in two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Lululemon Athletica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lululemon Athletica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.