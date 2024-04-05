Robert W. Baird Boosts Fiserv (NYSE:FI) Price Target to $185.00

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Free Report) had its price target upped by Robert W. Baird from $168.00 to $185.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. Robert W. Baird currently has an outperform rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Fiserv from $152.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Mizuho reissued a buy rating and set a $156.00 price target on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $185.00 target price on shares of Fiserv in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Fiserv from $133.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised shares of Fiserv from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fiserv presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $158.21.

FI stock opened at $154.91 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $149.69 and a 200 day moving average of $133.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $91.46 billion, a PE ratio of 30.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Fiserv has a 52 week low of $109.11 and a 52 week high of $159.99.

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The business services provider reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $4.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.68 billion. Fiserv had a net margin of 16.07% and a return on equity of 15.16%. Fiserv’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.91 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Fiserv will post 8.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Fiserv news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 24,000 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.53, for a total transaction of $3,588,720.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 163,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,477,911.47. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 18.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FI. Hollencrest Capital Management boosted its stake in Fiserv by 75.8% during the 3rd quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 232 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fiserv during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Halpern Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fiserv during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fiserv during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fiserv during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

