Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT) Research Coverage Started at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT – Free Report) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $39.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and set a $53.00 price objective on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $56.00 to $54.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 1st. Lifesci Capital reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, December 26th. StockNews.com upgraded Rocket Pharmaceuticals to a sell rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an overweight rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $52.13.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $24.98 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $28.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.04. Rocket Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $14.89 and a 52-week high of $32.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.50 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 7.80 and a current ratio of 7.80.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.78) by $0.14. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.92) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Rocket Pharmaceuticals will post -2.94 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Gotham Makker sold 274,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.43, for a total transaction of $7,789,820.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 365,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,402,878.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Gotham Makker sold 274,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.43, for a total transaction of $7,789,820.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 365,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,402,878.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Kinnari Patel sold 7,132 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.84, for a total value of $212,818.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 238,346 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,112,244.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 322,208 shares of company stock valued at $9,220,239. Corporate insiders own 31.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rocket Pharmaceuticals

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RCKT. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth $9,017,000. Bamco Inc. NY lifted its stake in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 25.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,108,017 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $22,703,000 after purchasing an additional 225,231 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 56.0% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,022,830 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $164,388,000 after buying an additional 2,880,373 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 7.5% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 468,206 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $9,594,000 after buying an additional 32,836 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rathbones Group PLC purchased a new stake in Rocket Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at about $615,000. 98.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Rocket Pharmaceuticals

Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a late-stage biotechnology company that focuses on developing gene therapies for rare and devastating diseases. It has three clinical-stage ex vivo lentiviral vector programs for fanconi anemia, a genetic defect in the bone marrow that reduces production of blood cells or promotes the production of faulty blood cells; leukocyte adhesion deficiency-I, a genetic disorder that causes the immune system to malfunction; and pyruvate kinase deficiency, a rare red blood cell autosomal recessive disorder that results in chronic non-spherocytic hemolytic anemia.

See Also

