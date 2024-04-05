Rollbit Coin (RLB) Self Reported Market Cap Achieves $294.38 Million

Rollbit Coin (RLB) traded down 2.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on April 5th. Rollbit Coin has a total market capitalization of $294.38 million and approximately $2.30 million worth of Rollbit Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Rollbit Coin token can now be bought for approximately $0.10 or 0.00000154 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Rollbit Coin has traded down 7.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Rollbit Coin alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000571 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000014 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Rollbit Coin Token Profile

Rollbit Coin’s genesis date was November 9th, 2020. Rollbit Coin’s total supply is 2,816,182,174 tokens. The official message board for Rollbit Coin is bitcointalk.org/index.php?topic=5326640.0. The official website for Rollbit Coin is rollbit.com. Rollbit Coin’s official Twitter account is @rollbitcom.

Rollbit Coin Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Rollbit Coin (RLB) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Rollbit Coin has a current supply of 2,816,182,174 with 3,296,951,621 in circulation. The last known price of Rollbit Coin is 0.10705543 USD and is up 1.71 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 75 active market(s) with $1,982,950.53 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://rollbit.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rollbit Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rollbit Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Rollbit Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Rollbit Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Rollbit Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.