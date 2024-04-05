Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) Shares Purchased by Arkadios Wealth Advisors

Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,123 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 377 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Ross Stores were worth $1,539,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new position in Ross Stores in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Ross Stores during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in Ross Stores in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 458.0% in the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 279 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rock Creek Group LP acquired a new stake in shares of Ross Stores during the third quarter worth about $35,000. 86.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ross Stores Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ ROST traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $139.59. The stock had a trading volume of 607,172 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,940,231. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.77. The company has a market capitalization of $47.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $145.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $132.74. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 52 week low of $99.00 and a 52 week high of $151.12.

Ross Stores Increases Dividend

Ross Stores ( NASDAQ:ROST Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 5th. The apparel retailer reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.19. Ross Stores had a net margin of 9.20% and a return on equity of 41.15%. The business had revenue of $6.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.81 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.31 EPS. Ross Stores’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 5.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.3675 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. This is a boost from Ross Stores’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.44%.

Ross Stores announced that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Tuesday, March 5th that allows the company to repurchase $2.10 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the apparel retailer to buy up to 4.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Ross Stores from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Citigroup lifted their price target on Ross Stores from $147.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $144.00 to $169.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $135.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Ross Stores from $155.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $155.21.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ross Stores

In other Ross Stores news, COO Michael J. Hartshorn sold 21,056 shares of Ross Stores stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.14, for a total value of $3,056,067.84. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 114,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,616,788.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Ross Stores news, COO Michael J. Hartshorn sold 21,056 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.14, for a total value of $3,056,067.84. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 114,488 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,616,788.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Patricia H. Mueller sold 2,265 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.38, for a total transaction of $329,285.70. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $278,257.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 71,097 shares of company stock worth $10,396,178 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

About Ross Stores

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brand names in the United States. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

