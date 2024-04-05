Roth Capital Comments on Evolution Petroleum Co.’s Q3 2024 Earnings (NYSEAMERICAN:EPM)

Evolution Petroleum Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:EPM – Free Report) – Roth Capital cut their Q3 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Evolution Petroleum in a research report issued on Thursday, April 4th. Roth Capital analyst J. White now forecasts that the energy company will post earnings per share of $0.03 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.06. The consensus estimate for Evolution Petroleum’s current full-year earnings is $0.20 per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for Evolution Petroleum’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.03 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.13 EPS.

Evolution Petroleum (NYSEAMERICAN:EPM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The energy company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.07). Evolution Petroleum had a net margin of 17.25% and a return on equity of 18.44%. The firm had revenue of $21.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.67 million.

EPM has been the subject of several other reports. TheStreet lowered Evolution Petroleum from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.25 price target on shares of Evolution Petroleum in a report on Thursday.

NYSEAMERICAN EPM opened at $5.95 on Friday. Evolution Petroleum has a one year low of $5.00 and a one year high of $10.11. The stock has a market cap of $198.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.76 and a beta of 0.89.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EPM. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in Evolution Petroleum during the third quarter valued at $294,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Evolution Petroleum by 49.5% during the 4th quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 15,714 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 5,206 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Evolution Petroleum in the 4th quarter valued at about $377,000. Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Evolution Petroleum in the 3rd quarter worth about $257,000. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC raised its holdings in Evolution Petroleum by 25.5% in the 3rd quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 510,862 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,494,000 after purchasing an additional 103,829 shares during the period. 60.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.07%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. Evolution Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is currently 100.00%.

Evolution Petroleum Corporation, an energy company, engages in the development, production, ownership, and exploitation of onshore oil and gas properties in the United States. The company holds interests in a CO2 enhanced oil recovery project in Louisiana's Delhi field. Its Delhi Holt-Bryant Unit covers an area of approximately 13,636 acres located in Northeast Louisiana.

