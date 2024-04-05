RPM International (NYSE:RPM) Given New $120.00 Price Target at Robert W. Baird

RPM International (NYSE:RPM – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by equities researchers at Robert W. Baird from $105.00 to $120.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 7.44% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on RPM. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of RPM International from $125.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of RPM International from $128.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on RPM International from $111.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $112.90.

RPM International Price Performance

RPM stock opened at $111.69 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $14.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $113.14 and its 200 day moving average is $105.69. RPM International has a 52 week low of $78.52 and a 52 week high of $120.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 2.33.

RPM International (NYSE:RPM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.01). RPM International had a return on equity of 26.71% and a net margin of 7.15%. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.10 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that RPM International will post 4.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Timothy R. Kinser sold 2,380 shares of RPM International stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total transaction of $254,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 20,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,222,069. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other RPM International news, VP Timothy R. Kinser sold 2,380 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total value of $254,660.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 20,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,222,069. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Frederick R. Nance sold 1,835 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.05, for a total value of $200,106.75. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $892,029. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 10,215 shares of company stock worth $1,112,547. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of RPM International by 9.0% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 233,786 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $19,039,000 after acquiring an additional 19,318 shares in the last quarter. Cowa LLC boosted its stake in RPM International by 9,901.1% during the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 322,637 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 319,411 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of RPM International by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,450 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of RPM International by 26.8% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 39,313 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,202,000 after purchasing an additional 8,319 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of RPM International by 18.3% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 23,423 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,908,000 after purchasing an additional 3,625 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.95% of the company’s stock.

About RPM International

RPM International Inc manufactures and sells specialty chemicals for the industrial, specialty, and consumer markets worldwide. It offers waterproofing, coating, and traditional roofing systems; sealants, air barriers, tapes, and foams; residential home weatherization systems; roofing and building maintenance services; sealing and bonding, subfloor preparation, flooring, and glazing solutions; resin flooring systems, polyurethane, MMA waterproof, epoxy floor paint and coatings, concrete repair, and protection products; fire stopping and intumescent steel coating, and manufacturing industry solutions; rolled asphalt roofing materials and chemical admixtures; concrete and masonry admixtures, concrete fibers, curing and sealing compounds, structural grouts and mortars, epoxy adhesives, injection resins, polyurethane foams, floor hardeners and toppings, joint fillers, industrial and architectural coatings, decorative color/stains/stamps, and restoration materials; insulated building cladding materials; and concrete form wall systems.

Featured Stories

