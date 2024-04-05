Rush Street Interactive, Inc. (NYSE:RSI) CEO Richard Todd Schwartz Sells 101,951 Shares

Rush Street Interactive, Inc. (NYSE:RSI – Get Free Report) CEO Richard Todd Schwartz sold 101,951 shares of Rush Street Interactive stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.78, for a total transaction of $691,227.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,154,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,608,310.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Richard Todd Schwartz also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, March 19th, Richard Todd Schwartz sold 38,687 shares of Rush Street Interactive stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.83, for a total transaction of $225,545.21.

Rush Street Interactive Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:RSI opened at $6.83 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $5.87 and its 200 day moving average is $4.82. The company has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.30 and a beta of 1.71. Rush Street Interactive, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.77 and a fifty-two week high of $7.31.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rush Street Interactive

Rush Street Interactive ( NYSE:RSI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $193.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $181.50 million. Rush Street Interactive had a negative net margin of 2.65% and a negative return on equity of 28.95%. As a group, research analysts predict that Rush Street Interactive, Inc. will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. HG Vora Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Rush Street Interactive by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. HG Vora Capital Management LLC now owns 7,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,430,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000,000 shares during the period. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Rush Street Interactive by 66.5% in the 1st quarter. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,735,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,837,000 after acquiring an additional 2,289,730 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Rush Street Interactive by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,395,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,226,000 after acquiring an additional 195,985 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Rush Street Interactive by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,731,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,095,000 after acquiring an additional 365,981 shares during the period. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Rush Street Interactive by 24.7% in the 4th quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 4,184,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,788,000 after acquiring an additional 828,984 shares during the period. 24.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on RSI shares. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Rush Street Interactive from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Rush Street Interactive from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $6.00 price objective (up from $5.00) on shares of Rush Street Interactive in a report on Monday, March 4th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Rush Street Interactive in a report on Friday, March 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Rush Street Interactive from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $7.40.

Rush Street Interactive Company Profile

Rush Street Interactive, Inc operates as an online casino and sports betting company in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and rest of Latin America. It provides real-money online casino, online and retail sports betting, and social gaming services. In addition, the company offers full suite of games comprising of bricks-and-mortar casinos, table games, and slot machines.

