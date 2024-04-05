Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM) Holdings Boosted by Advisory Alpha LLC

Advisory Alpha LLC grew its stake in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,498 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $394,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CRM. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Salesforce during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,420,381,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Salesforce by 125,717.4% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,260,412 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,360,428,000 after buying an additional 10,252,257 shares in the last quarter. Starboard Value LP acquired a new stake in shares of Salesforce in the 4th quarter worth approximately $401,215,000. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Salesforce by 99.7% during the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,196,861 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $675,370,000 after acquiring an additional 1,595,733 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Salesforce by 11.5% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 9,925,118 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $2,096,780,000 after purchasing an additional 1,026,380 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 7,074 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.00, for a total value of $2,009,016.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 38,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,074,012. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, COO Brian Millham sold 293,965 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total value of $82,310,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 7,074 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.00, for a total value of $2,009,016.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 38,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,074,012. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 913,175 shares of company stock valued at $262,199,146 over the last quarter. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CRM. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Salesforce from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Salesforce from $290.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $275.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Salesforce from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $360.00 price target (up previously from $275.00) on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Salesforce currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $304.97.

Salesforce Trading Down 3.5 %

Shares of NYSE CRM opened at $294.14 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $296.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $255.27. Salesforce, Inc. has a 52 week low of $187.31 and a 52 week high of $318.71. The stock has a market cap of $285.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.03, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The CRM provider reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $9.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.22 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 11.87% and a return on equity of 10.42%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.01 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Salesforce, Inc. will post 7.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Salesforce Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 14th will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 13th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. Salesforce’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.52%.

Salesforce Profile

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

