Salesforce (NYSE:CRM) Stock Price Up 0.9%

Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) shares shot up 0.9% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $306.86 and last traded at $306.85. 648,891 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 88% from the average session volume of 5,623,538 shares. The stock had previously closed at $304.00.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CRM. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Salesforce from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Salesforce from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Salesforce from $275.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $293.00 to $342.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $304.97.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $296.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $255.27. The firm has a market cap of $285.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The CRM provider reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.06. Salesforce had a net margin of 11.87% and a return on equity of 10.42%. The firm had revenue of $9.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.01 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Salesforce, Inc. will post 7.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 14th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 13th. Salesforce’s payout ratio is 9.52%.

In other Salesforce news, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 10,000 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.82, for a total value of $2,538,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 59,861 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,193,919.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.82, for a total value of $2,538,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 59,861 shares in the company, valued at $15,193,919.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 216 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.71, for a total transaction of $60,201.36. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $799,618.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 913,175 shares of company stock valued at $262,199,146. 3.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CRM. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Salesforce in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Salesforce in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Union Savings Bank bought a new position in Salesforce in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Aspect Partners LLC bought a new position in Salesforce in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. bought a new position in Salesforce in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. 80.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

