Sapiens International (NASDAQ:SPNS) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Sapiens International Co. (NASDAQ:SPNS – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 396,256 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 252% from the previous session’s volume of 112,550 shares.The stock last traded at $32.76 and had previously closed at $31.20.

SPNS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Sapiens International from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Barclays lifted their price target on Sapiens International from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $34.33.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.77 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $29.85 and a 200-day moving average of $28.01.

Sapiens International (NASDAQ:SPNS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The technology company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.02. Sapiens International had a return on equity of 16.92% and a net margin of 12.14%. The firm had revenue of $130.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $130.85 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.31 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Sapiens International Co. will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a yield of 1.7%. This is an increase from Sapiens International’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 4th. Sapiens International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.43%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Confluence Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Sapiens International in the first quarter valued at about $3,807,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sapiens International by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,385,709 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,102,000 after purchasing an additional 89,877 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of Sapiens International by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 27,202 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $802,000 after purchasing an additional 3,439 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Sapiens International by 315.6% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 48,072 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,391,000 after purchasing an additional 36,504 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Sapiens International by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 80,972 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,343,000 after buying an additional 1,598 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.73% of the company’s stock.

Sapiens International Corporation N.V. provides software solutions for the insurance industry in North America, the United Kingdom, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company provides various solutions for property and casualty commercial and personal lines, life and pensions, and reinsurance fields.

