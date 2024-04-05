Sapiens International (NASDAQ:SPNS) Sets New 12-Month High at $32.38

Sapiens International Co. (NASDAQ:SPNS – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $32.38 and last traded at $32.30, with a volume of 42514 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $32.03.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Sapiens International from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Barclays increased their target price on Sapiens International from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sapiens International presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.33.

Sapiens International Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 2.11. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.01. The firm has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a PE ratio of 27.86 and a beta of 1.16.

Sapiens International (NASDAQ:SPNS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The technology company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $130.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $130.85 million. Sapiens International had a net margin of 12.14% and a return on equity of 16.92%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.31 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Sapiens International Co. will post 1.37 EPS for the current year.

Sapiens International Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 5th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.7%. This is an increase from Sapiens International’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.26. Sapiens International’s payout ratio is currently 46.43%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sapiens International

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Sapiens International by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,385,709 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,102,000 after purchasing an additional 89,877 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Sapiens International by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,135,189 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,460,000 after buying an additional 11,813 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Sapiens International by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,006,523 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,130,000 after buying an additional 44,685 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Sapiens International by 284.9% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 785,265 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $22,301,000 after acquiring an additional 581,272 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Sapiens International by 16.5% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 686,491 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $17,430,000 after acquiring an additional 96,988 shares during the last quarter. 30.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sapiens International Company Profile

Sapiens International Corporation N.V. provides software solutions for the insurance industry in North America, the United Kingdom, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company provides various solutions for property and casualty commercial and personal lines, life and pensions, and reinsurance fields.

See Also

