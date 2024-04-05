Satovsky Asset Management LLC Has $14.83 Million Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Satovsky Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 62,530 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,519 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for 4.6% of Satovsky Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Satovsky Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $14,833,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tsfg LLC increased its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 27.6% during the fourth quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 119,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,303,000 after acquiring an additional 25,777 shares during the period. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 8,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,121,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 16.2% during the 4th quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 1,283,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,450,000 after acquiring an additional 179,060 shares during the period. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 28.2% during the 4th quarter. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota now owns 45,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,806,000 after purchasing an additional 10,007 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Insight Advisors LLC PA raised its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 44.6% in the fourth quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA now owns 1,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Down 1.2 %

VTI stock opened at $254.58 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $251.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $233.63. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12 month low of $200.20 and a 12 month high of $261.07. The firm has a market cap of $358.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

