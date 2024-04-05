Satovsky Asset Management LLC Makes New Investment in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Satovsky Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 7,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $277,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. TIAA Trust National Association acquired a new position in Schwab International Equity ETF during the third quarter worth $507,000. Fortis Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Fortis Capital Management LLC now owns 102,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,471,000 after purchasing an additional 7,337 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 1.2% in the third quarter. Vantage Financial Partners LLC now owns 63,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,170,000 after purchasing an additional 739 shares during the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 991,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,677,000 after acquiring an additional 60,419 shares in the last quarter. Finally, C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors lifted its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors now owns 9,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after buying an additional 643 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab International Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab International Equity ETF Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of SCHF opened at $38.52 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $37.87 and a 200 day moving average of $36.02. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $32.29 and a 12 month high of $39.13. The company has a market capitalization of $34.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 0.87.

Schwab International Equity ETF Profile

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.