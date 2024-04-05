Satovsky Asset Management LLC Makes New Investment in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Satovsky Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 1,124 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of GLD. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 350.0% in the 3rd quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 180 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 232.7% during the fourth quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 163 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the first quarter worth $36,000. 42.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Performance

NYSEARCA GLD opened at $211.53 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $194.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $187.58. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52-week low of $168.30 and a 52-week high of $213.45.

About SPDR Gold Shares

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

