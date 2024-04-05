Savers Value Village (NYSE:SVV) Shares Down 3.5%

Savers Value Village, Inc. (NYSE:SVV – Get Free Report) shares traded down 3.5% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $18.14 and last traded at $18.28. 149,188 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 78% from the average session volume of 667,389 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.95.

Savers Value Village Trading Down 4.0 %

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $19.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09.

Get Savers Value Village alerts:

Savers Value Village (NYSE:SVV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.06). Savers Value Village had a return on equity of 14.98% and a net margin of 3.54%. The business had revenue of $382.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $383.07 million. On average, analysts predict that Savers Value Village, Inc. will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Savers Value Village

In other news, insider Jubran N. Tanious sold 10,000 shares of Savers Value Village stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $200,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, CEO Mark T. Walsh sold 2,793 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.01, for a total value of $50,301.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, insider Jubran N. Tanious sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $200,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 64,386 shares of company stock worth $1,200,665.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in Savers Value Village in the 2nd quarter worth $237,000. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in Savers Value Village in the 2nd quarter worth $917,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in Savers Value Village in the 2nd quarter worth $11,850,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Savers Value Village during the second quarter valued at about $276,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Savers Value Village during the second quarter valued at about $2,385,000. 98.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Savers Value Village Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Savers Value Village, Inc sells second-hand merchandise in retail stores in the United States, Canada, and Australia. It operates stores under the Savers, Value Village, Value Village Boutique, Village des Valeurs, Unique, and 2nd Avenue brands. The company purchases secondhand textiles, including clothing, bedding, and bath items; shoes; accessories; housewares; books; and other goods from non-profit partners and then processes, selects, prices, merchandises, and sells them in its stores.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Savers Value Village Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Savers Value Village and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.