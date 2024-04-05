Schwab Charitable Fund Has $3.35 Million Stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Schwab Charitable Fund grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 90.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,789 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,125 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth ETF comprises 0.2% of Schwab Charitable Fund’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Schwab Charitable Fund’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $3,354,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of VUG. Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 73.2% during the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 97 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000.

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Performance

VUG opened at $337.77 on Friday. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $242.98 and a 52-week high of $348.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $110.61 billion, a PE ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $337.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $308.31.

Vanguard Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

