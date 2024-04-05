Schwab Charitable Fund Invests $983,000 in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOO)

Schwab Charitable Fund bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOO – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 9,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $983,000. Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF comprises about 0.1% of Schwab Charitable Fund’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Private Ocean LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 79.4% during the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 565 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF Trading Down 0.8 %

VIOO stock opened at $98.44 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a PE ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 1.15. Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF has a 1-year low of $80.90 and a 1-year high of $102.03. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $97.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $93.07.

Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (VIOO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Small Cap 600 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 600 small-cap US stocks selected by an S&P Committee. VIOO was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

