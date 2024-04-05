Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO) Shares Sold by Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc.

Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO – Free Report) by 34.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,379 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,506 shares during the quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $1,230,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 467.8% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 511 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 2,340.9% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 537 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC acquired a new stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000.

SCHO opened at $48.07 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.13. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.65 and a fifty-two week high of $48.98.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be given a $0.1664 dividend. This is an increase from Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF’s previous dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 1st.

The Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury, excluding STRIPS, with remaining maturity of 1-3 years. SCHO was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

