Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP) Shares Purchased by Advisory Alpha LLC

Advisory Alpha LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Free Report) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 442,510 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,707 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF accounts for approximately 1.1% of Advisory Alpha LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Advisory Alpha LLC owned 0.20% of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF worth $23,104,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SCHP. BTS Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 1.6% in the first quarter. BTS Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $702,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF in the first quarter valued at $567,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 53.6% in the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 6.5% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Global Investments boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 3.0% in the third quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 8,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA SCHP opened at $51.95 on Friday. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF has a 1 year low of $49.50 and a 1 year high of $54.10. The company has a fifty day moving average of $51.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.36.

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Cuts Dividend

About Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.0756 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 1st.

The Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (SCHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value weighted index of US Treasury inflation-protected securities with at least one year remaining in maturity. SCHP was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

