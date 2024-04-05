Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) Shares Sold by Clear Creek Financial Management LLC

Clear Creek Financial Management LLC reduced its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 23,439 shares of the company’s stock after selling 481 shares during the period. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $1,322,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 103.5% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 135,281,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,284,896,000 after buying an additional 68,805,989 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 45,565,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,305,626,000 after acquiring an additional 1,677,942 shares during the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC lifted its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 8,722,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $441,361,000 after acquiring an additional 67,782 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,231,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,937,000 after purchasing an additional 205,013 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AJ Wealth Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 89.5% in the first quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 4,701,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,163,000 after purchasing an additional 2,220,404 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA SCHX opened at $61.07 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.28 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s 50 day moving average is $60.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.72. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $47.57 and a 12-month high of $62.24.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

