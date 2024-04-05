Seaport Res Ptn Brokers Cut Earnings Estimates for State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn reduced their Q3 2024 EPS estimates for State Street in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, April 4th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst J. Mitchell now anticipates that the asset manager will post earnings per share of $2.09 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $2.11. The consensus estimate for State Street’s current full-year earnings is $7.87 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for State Street’s FY2024 earnings at $7.75 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $1.51 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $2.23 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $2.44 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $2.63 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $8.80 EPS.

State Street (NYSE:STT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 19th. The asset manager reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.95 billion. State Street had a net margin of 10.59% and a return on equity of 11.86%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.07 EPS.

Several other research firms also recently commented on STT. The Goldman Sachs Group raised State Street from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $69.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of State Street from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on State Street from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on State Street from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of State Street from $87.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.92.

STT opened at $75.95 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $71.93. The company has a market capitalization of $22.93 billion, a PE ratio of 13.83, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.52. State Street has a 1-year low of $62.78 and a 1-year high of $81.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its stake in State Street by 54.9% in the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 10,839 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $726,000 after purchasing an additional 3,841 shares during the period. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc acquired a new stake in shares of State Street during the fourth quarter worth $45,687,000. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC raised its stake in shares of State Street by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 83,069 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $5,562,000 after buying an additional 8,202 shares in the last quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of State Street by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 484,411 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $37,522,000 after buying an additional 17,270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in State Street during the third quarter worth $36,022,000. 87.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other State Street news, EVP Anthony Bisegna sold 2,606 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.00, for a total transaction of $190,238.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,294,801. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other State Street news, CFO Eric W. Aboaf sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.90, for a total value of $886,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 149,063 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,015,755.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Anthony Bisegna sold 2,606 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.00, for a total value of $190,238.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,737 shares in the company, valued at $1,294,801. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,864 shares of company stock valued at $1,390,597 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 1st will be paid a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.63%. State Street’s payout ratio is currently 50.27%.

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody, accounting, regulatory reporting, investor, and performance and analytics; middle office products, such as IBOR, transaction management, loans, cash, derivatives and collateral, record keeping, and client reporting and investment analytics; finance leasing; foreign exchange, and brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

