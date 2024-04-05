Seaport Res Ptn Comments on Materion Co.’s Q3 2024 Earnings (NYSE:MTRN)

Materion Co. (NYSE:MTRN – Free Report) – Seaport Res Ptn upped their Q3 2024 earnings estimates for Materion in a note issued to investors on Monday, April 1st. Seaport Res Ptn analyst M. Harrison now anticipates that the basic materials company will post earnings of $1.75 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.65. The consensus estimate for Materion’s current full-year earnings is $6.16 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Materion’s Q4 2024 earnings at $1.90 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $2.15 EPS.

Materion (NYSE:MTRN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The basic materials company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $421.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $420.50 million. Materion had a return on equity of 13.49% and a net margin of 5.75%. The company’s revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.49 EPS.

Separately, KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Materion from $157.00 to $156.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday.

Materion Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:MTRN opened at $125.94 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.50 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $128.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $117.53. Materion has a fifty-two week low of $92.23 and a fifty-two week high of $145.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.78 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Materion

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Materion by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,414,043 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $292,720,000 after purchasing an additional 28,638 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Materion by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,541,196 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $330,686,000 after buying an additional 9,394 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Materion by 0.5% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,292,435 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $110,815,000 after buying an additional 5,975 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Materion by 21.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,030,733 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $88,375,000 after acquiring an additional 181,087 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trigran Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Materion by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. now owns 687,794 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $89,503,000 after acquiring an additional 12,500 shares during the period. 93.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Materion

In other news, CFO Shelly Marie Chadwick sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.60, for a total transaction of $265,200.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 13,147 shares in the company, valued at $1,743,292.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, VP Gregory R. Chemnitz sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.74, for a total value of $401,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 14,510 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,940,567.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Shelly Marie Chadwick sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.60, for a total value of $265,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,147 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,743,292.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Materion Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 22nd were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 21st. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.41%. Materion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.35%.

About Materion

Materion Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces advanced engineered materials used in semiconductor, industrial, aerospace and defense, automotive, energy, consumer electronics, and telecom and data center in the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Performance Materials, Electronic Materials, Precision Optics, and Other.

Featured Stories

