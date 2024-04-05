Secure Energy Services (TSE:SES) Hits New 52-Week High at $11.69

Shares of Secure Energy Services Inc. (TSE:SES – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$11.69 and last traded at C$11.69, with a volume of 73143 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$11.57.

SES has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Secure Energy Services from C$10.50 to C$11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Secure Energy Services from C$11.00 to C$12.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Secure Energy Services from C$13.00 to C$13.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Secure Energy Services from C$11.25 to C$12.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, National Bankshares raised their price target on Secure Energy Services from C$12.00 to C$13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Secure Energy Services has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$13.09.

The company has a 50-day moving average of C$10.98 and a 200 day moving average of C$9.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 92.92, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The company has a market cap of C$3.27 billion, a PE ratio of 17.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 2.58.

Secure Energy Services (TSE:SES – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 26th. The company reported C$0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of C$0.20. The business had revenue of C$451.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$429.00 million. Secure Energy Services had a return on equity of 15.91% and a net margin of 2.36%. Analysts predict that Secure Energy Services Inc. will post 0.6700721 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 28th. Secure Energy Services’s payout ratio is 61.54%.

In other Secure Energy Services news, Senior Officer Michael Wayne Callihoo sold 12,107 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$11.35, for a total value of C$137,356.34. In related news, Senior Officer Michael Wayne Callihoo sold 12,107 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$11.35, for a total transaction of C$137,356.34. Also, Director Rene Amirault sold 731,807 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$11.35, for a total value of C$8,302,496.78. Insiders have sold 751,914 shares of company stock worth $8,529,853 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Secure Energy Services Inc engages in the waste management and energy infrastructure businesses primarily in Canada and the United States. It operates through three segments, Environmental Waste Management, Energy Infrastructure, and Oilfield Services. The Environmental Waste Management segment includes a network of waste processing facilities, produced water pipelines, industrial landfills, waste transfer, and metal recycling facilities.

