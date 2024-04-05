Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI) Receives “Outperform” Rating from Oppenheimer

Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by investment analysts at Oppenheimer in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $120.00 price target on the insurance provider’s stock. Oppenheimer’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 14.64% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on SIGI. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $104.00 price target on shares of Selective Insurance Group in a report on Monday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on Selective Insurance Group from $111.00 to $109.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Selective Insurance Group from $108.00 to $105.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $105.17.

Shares of NASDAQ:SIGI traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $104.68. The company had a trading volume of 8,403 shares, compared to its average volume of 312,351. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $103.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $102.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market cap of $6.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.96, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.55. Selective Insurance Group has a 12 month low of $91.99 and a 12 month high of $109.58.

Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The insurance provider reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.02. Selective Insurance Group had a return on equity of 14.43% and a net margin of 8.57%. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. On average, analysts predict that Selective Insurance Group will post 7.68 EPS for the current year.

In other Selective Insurance Group news, COO Brenda M. Hall sold 2,626 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.88, for a total transaction of $278,040.88. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 10,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,112,904.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SIGI. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Selective Insurance Group by 2,015.6% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,808 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $416,000 after acquiring an additional 3,628 shares during the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division bought a new stake in Selective Insurance Group in the 1st quarter worth about $305,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in Selective Insurance Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,041,000. Skyline Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Selective Insurance Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $754,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,206,485 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $617,421,000 after buying an additional 41,276 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.88% of the company’s stock.

Selective Insurance Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Standard Commercial Lines, Standard Personal Lines, E&S Lines, and Investments. It offers casualty insurance products that covers the financial consequences of employee injuries in the course of employment and bodily injury and/or property damage to a third party; property insurance products, which covers the accidental loss of an insured's real property, personal property, and/or earnings due to the property's loss; and flood insurance products.

