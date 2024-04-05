Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) Price Target Increased to $38.00 by Analysts at Needham & Company LLC

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC – Free Report) had its target price upped by Needham & Company LLC from $26.00 to $38.00 in a report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on SMTC. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Semtech from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of Semtech from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Roth Mkm reduced their target price on shares of Semtech from $46.00 to $42.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Semtech in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Semtech has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $39.35.

SMTC stock opened at $33.06 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $22.45 and a 200-day moving average of $20.66. The firm has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a PE ratio of -1.94, a P/E/G ratio of 12.33 and a beta of 1.85. Semtech has a 12-month low of $13.13 and a 12-month high of $35.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.11.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SMTC. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Semtech during the 1st quarter valued at about $248,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Semtech by 24.8% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,486 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $397,000 after acquiring an additional 1,089 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Semtech by 2.2% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 180,638 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $12,525,000 after acquiring an additional 3,874 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in Semtech by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 23,975 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,662,000 after buying an additional 2,265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Semtech by 3.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,160,578 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $496,515,000 after acquiring an additional 257,224 shares during the period.

Semtech Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal semiconductor products and advanced algorithms. It provides signal integrity products, including a portfolio of optical data communications and video transport products used in various infrastructure, and industrial applications; a portfolio of integrated circuits for data centers, enterprise networks, passive optical networks, wireless base station optical transceivers, and high-speed interface applications; and video products for broadcast applications, as well as video-over-IP technology for professional audio video applications.

