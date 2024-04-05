Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) Price Target Raised to $36.50

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC – Free Report) had its price target increased by Northland Securities from $30.00 to $36.50 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Semtech from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday. Oppenheimer restated a market perform rating on shares of Semtech in a research note on Monday. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of Semtech from $30.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research note on Monday. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Semtech from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Roth Mkm lowered their target price on shares of Semtech from $46.00 to $42.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Semtech presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $39.35.

Shares of SMTC opened at $33.06 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $22.45 and its 200-day moving average is $20.66. Semtech has a 12 month low of $13.13 and a 12 month high of $35.29. The firm has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.33 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.11.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in Semtech in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Quarry LP bought a new stake in Semtech in the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in Semtech by 205.0% in the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,873 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,259 shares during the period. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new position in shares of Semtech during the 4th quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Semtech by 186.5% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,020 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 664 shares during the period.

Semtech Company Profile

Semtech Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal semiconductor products and advanced algorithms. It provides signal integrity products, including a portfolio of optical data communications and video transport products used in various infrastructure, and industrial applications; a portfolio of integrated circuits for data centers, enterprise networks, passive optical networks, wireless base station optical transceivers, and high-speed interface applications; and video products for broadcast applications, as well as video-over-IP technology for professional audio video applications.

