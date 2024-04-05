Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) PT Raised to $115.00

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK – Free Report) had its target price increased by Truist Financial from $112.00 to $115.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

SHAK has been the topic of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Shake Shack from $65.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Shake Shack from $67.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. HSBC began coverage on shares of Shake Shack in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. They issued a hold rating and a $74.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Shake Shack from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Shake Shack from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $86.39.

Get Shake Shack alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on SHAK

Shake Shack Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SHAK opened at $100.33 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 2.01. Shake Shack has a 1-year low of $52.64 and a 1-year high of $110.90. The company has a market capitalization of $4.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 218.11, a P/E/G ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 1.80. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $95.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $74.19.

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter. Shake Shack had a net margin of 1.82% and a return on equity of 3.67%. The firm had revenue of $286.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $280.45 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.06) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Shake Shack will post 0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Daniel Harris Meyer sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.25, for a total value of $2,857,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 550,437 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,429,124.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Jeffrey Flug sold 304 shares of Shake Shack stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.05, for a total value of $32,847.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $438,466.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel Harris Meyer sold 30,000 shares of Shake Shack stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.25, for a total transaction of $2,857,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 550,437 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,429,124.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 100,608 shares of company stock worth $10,170,519. 10.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in Shake Shack in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Shake Shack during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Ramirez Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Shake Shack during the third quarter worth about $35,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Shake Shack during the second quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Natixis purchased a new stake in Shake Shack during the fourth quarter worth approximately $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.07% of the company’s stock.

Shake Shack Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Shake Shack Inc owns, operates, and licenses Shake Shack restaurants (Shacks) in the United States and internationally. Its Shacks offers hamburgers, chicken, hot dogs, crinkle cut fries, shakes, frozen custard, beer, wine, and other products. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Shake Shack Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shake Shack and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.