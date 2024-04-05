Sharecare (NASDAQ:SHCR) Downgraded by BTIG Research to Neutral

BTIG Research cut shares of Sharecare (NASDAQ:SHCR – Free Report) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Monday morning, MarketBeat.com reports.

Sharecare Stock Up 3.7 %

Shares of SHCR opened at $0.68 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $243.83 million, a P/E ratio of -1.84 and a beta of 0.26. Sharecare has a twelve month low of $0.48 and a twelve month high of $1.80. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.97 and a 200-day moving average of $1.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sharecare

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sharecare in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Sharecare in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sharecare in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sharecare in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sharecare in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.08% of the company’s stock.

Sharecare Company Profile

Sharecare, Inc operates as a digital healthcare platform company. Its Sharecare platform connects people, patients, providers, employers, health plans, government organizations, and communities that optimize individual and population-wide well-being. The company offers enterprise solutions based on a software-as-a-service model that allows enterprise clients to message, motivate, and manage their populations, as well as measure their population progress; a suite of data and information-driven solutions; and life sciences solutions, which provides members with personalized information, programs, and resources to enhance their health and well-being.

