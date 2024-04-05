Shawcor (OTCMKTS:SAWLF) Shares Down 4.3%

Shawcor Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SAWLF – Get Free Report) traded down 4.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $12.74 and last traded at $12.74. 2,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 59,944 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.31.
Shawcor Stock Up 0.0 %
The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.42.
About Shawcor
Shawcor Ltd., doing business as Mattr Infratech, operates as a material sciences company that serves the infrastructure, energy, and transportation markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Composite Technologies, Connection Technologies, and Pipeline and Pipe Services. The Composite Technologies segment manufactures flexible composite that are used for oil and gas gathering, and other applications; fiberglass reinforced plastic underground storage tanks for the retail fuel, water and wastewater, and oil and gas markets.
