Short Interest in Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSBC) Expands By 5.5%

Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSBC – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 151,800 shares, an increase of 5.5% from the February 29th total of 143,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 29,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.1 days. Currently, 1.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

NASDAQ GSBC opened at $52.47 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Great Southern Bancorp has a 12-month low of $45.38 and a 12-month high of $61.94. The firm has a market cap of $615.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.32 and a beta of 0.66.

Great Southern Bancorp (NASDAQ:GSBC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.03). Great Southern Bancorp had a net margin of 20.74% and a return on equity of 12.30%. The business had revenue of $83.05 million for the quarter. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.84 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Great Southern Bancorp will post 4.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 1st. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.05%. Great Southern Bancorp’s payout ratio is 28.42%.

In related news, Director Thomas J. Carlson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.23, for a total value of $271,150.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,423. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 27.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Great Southern Bancorp during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Great Southern Bancorp by 27.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 861 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Great Southern Bancorp by 82.0% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Great Southern Bancorp by 84.2% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,059 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Great Southern Bancorp by 40.0% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. 41.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on Great Southern Bancorp from $59.00 to $58.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Great Southern Bancorp from $58.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th.

Great Southern Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Great Southern Bank that provides a range of financial services in the United States. Its deposit products include regular savings accounts, checking accounts, money market accounts, fixed interest rate certificates with varying maturities, certificates of deposit, brokered certificates, and individual retirement accounts.

