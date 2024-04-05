Short Interest in ICL Group Ltd (NYSE:ICL) Grows By 5.2%

ICL Group Ltd (NYSE:ICL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,610,000 shares, a growth of 5.2% from the February 29th total of 1,530,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 894,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.8 days. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

ICL Group Trading Down 3.1 %

ICL opened at $4.97 on Friday. ICL Group has a fifty-two week low of $4.30 and a fifty-two week high of $6.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.75, a PEG ratio of 9.21 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $5.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.05.

ICL Group (NYSE:ICL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.01. ICL Group had a net margin of 8.65% and a return on equity of 12.04%. The firm had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that ICL Group will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

ICL Group Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 14th were given a $0.0476 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 13th. This represents a $0.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.83%. This is an increase from ICL Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. ICL Group’s payout ratio is 37.26%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ICL shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of ICL Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Barclays raised their price target on shares of ICL Group from $4.00 to $4.50 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.75.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of ICL Group by 1,091.3% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,002 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 2,750 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of ICL Group by 82.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 7,661 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 3,460 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of ICL Group during the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ICL Group during the 4th quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of ICL Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.38% of the company’s stock.

ICL Group Company Profile

ICL Group Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty minerals and chemicals company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Industrial Products, Potash, Phosphate Solutions, and Growing Solutions. The Industrial Products segment produces bromine out of a solution that is a by-product of the potash production process, as well as bromine-based compounds; produces various grades of potash, salt, magnesium chloride, and magnesia products; and produces and markets phosphorous-based flame retardants and other phosphorus-based products.

