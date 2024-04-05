Sight Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGHT) COO Sam Boong Park Sells 3,414 Shares

Sight Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGHT – Get Free Report) COO Sam Boong Park sold 3,414 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.08, for a total value of $17,343.12. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 261,754 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,329,710.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Sam Boong Park also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, January 17th, Sam Boong Park sold 5,443 shares of Sight Sciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.16, for a total value of $28,085.88.

Sight Sciences Trading Up 6.7 %

Shares of SGHT opened at $5.58 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.89. The stock has a market cap of $276.49 million, a PE ratio of -4.89 and a beta of 2.83. Sight Sciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.04 and a 12 month high of $11.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 13.29 and a quick ratio of 12.65.

Institutional Trading of Sight Sciences

Sight Sciences ( NASDAQ:SGHT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by $0.13. Sight Sciences had a negative return on equity of 41.94% and a negative net margin of 68.53%. The business had revenue of $18.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.70 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.35) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Sight Sciences, Inc. will post -1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in shares of Sight Sciences during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sight Sciences during the third quarter worth about $37,000. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Sight Sciences by 484.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 4,032 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sight Sciences during the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Sight Sciences by 51.0% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 15,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 5,370 shares during the last quarter. 55.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Sight Sciences

Sight Sciences, Inc, an ophthalmic medical device company, engages in the development and commercialization of surgical and nonsurgical technologies for the treatment of eye diseases. It operates through two segments, Surgical Glaucoma and Dry Eye. The company's products include OMNI Surgical System, an implant-free glaucoma surgery technology indicated to reduce intraocular pressure in adult patients with primary open-angle glaucoma; and SION Surgical Instrument, a manually operated device used in ophthalmic surgical procedures to excise trabecular meshwork.

