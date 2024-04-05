Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG) Shares Down 3.3%

Shares of Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG – Get Free Report) fell 3.3% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $102.59 and last traded at $102.59. 453,757 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 38% from the average session volume of 733,720 shares. The stock had previously closed at $106.04.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on SIG. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Signet Jewelers from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on Signet Jewelers from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Bank of America reduced their target price on Signet Jewelers from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 21st. UBS Group lifted their target price on Signet Jewelers from $128.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Signet Jewelers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $120.20.

Get Signet Jewelers alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on SIG

Signet Jewelers Stock Down 3.7 %

The company has a market capitalization of $4.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 2.13. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $100.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $90.22.

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 20th. The company reported $6.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.33 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.55 billion. Signet Jewelers had a return on equity of 32.26% and a net margin of 11.30%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $5.52 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Signet Jewelers Limited will post 10.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Signet Jewelers Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 24th. Investors of record on Friday, April 26th will be given a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 25th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. This is an increase from Signet Jewelers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Signet Jewelers’s payout ratio is currently 6.14%.

Insider Activity at Signet Jewelers

In other Signet Jewelers news, insider William Brace sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.00, for a total transaction of $297,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 75,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,490,736. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Signet Jewelers news, insider William Brace sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.00, for a total transaction of $297,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 75,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,490,736. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Virginia Drosos sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.93, for a total value of $3,357,550.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 932,740 shares in the company, valued at approximately $89,477,748.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 92,435 shares of company stock valued at $8,987,931. 4.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Signet Jewelers

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Signet Jewelers by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Signet Jewelers during the fourth quarter worth approximately $913,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Signet Jewelers by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 35,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,782,000 after acquiring an additional 1,336 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of Signet Jewelers by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 125,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,408,000 after acquiring an additional 454 shares during the period. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Signet Jewelers by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 30,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,253,000 after buying an additional 885 shares during the period.

About Signet Jewelers

(Get Free Report)

Signet Jewelers Limited operates as a diamond jewelry retailer. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Other. The North America segment operates jewelry stores in jewelry stores in malls, mall-based kiosks, and off-mall locations in the United States and Canada primarily under the Kay Jewelers, Kay Jewelers Outlet, Jared The Galleria Of Jewelry, Jared Vault, Zales Outlet, Zales Jewelers, Diamonds Direct, James Allen, Banter by Piercing Pagoda, and Peoples Jewellers names, as well as operates online through its digital banners, James Allen and Blue Nile.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Signet Jewelers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Signet Jewelers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.